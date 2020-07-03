Four policemen suspended in Lucknow after youth ends life in custody

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Four police personnel of the Gomti Nagar extension police station in Lucknow have been suspended following the death of a youth in custody.

The youth, police said, was brought to the police station on Friday morning in connection with a theft and he was later found hanging with a belt.

Police Commissioner in charge, Sanjay Singhal, has suspended an inspector and three other police personnel in this regard. He said that if found guilty after probe, a FIR would be lodged against them.

According to reports, the youth was caught by the caretaker when he tried to break into the house of a retired police official in the early hours of Friday and was later handed over to the police.

The youth, identified as Umesh, is a resident of Sitapur district. The body has been sent for the post-mortem.