STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In Haryana's five NCR districts, 14-fold rise in deaths, 7-fold jump in infections in June

As per the state's Health Department data, coronavirus-related fatalities in these five districts were 14 as on June 1 but rose to 197 by June 30.

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Gurugram coronavirus

A Municipal Corporation of Gurugram MCG worker sprays disinfectant at Madan Puri a containment zone during Unlock 2.0 in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana's five NCR districts together have registered a 14-fold rise in COVID-19 fatalities and seven-fold jump in cases of infection in June alone, prompting the state government to pay special attention to check the spread of the pandemic in these districts.

The five districts under Haryana government's closer scrutiny are Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Rohtak, said officials.

As per the state's Health Department data, coronavirus-related fatalities in these five districts were 14 as on June 1 but rose to 197 by June 30.

The cumulative cases in these districts at the beginning of June were 1,653, which rose to 11,122 by June 30.

As on July 2, these five Haryana districts accounted for nearly 12,000 of the total 15,509 cases and 209 of the 251 fatalities.

For entire Haryana, the cases of coronavirus infection rose six-fold in June while the fatalities due to it registered an 11-fold increase.

Haryana's NCR districts of Gurgaon and Faridabad have emerged as the worst-hit districts in the state.

As on June 1, Gurgaon had 903 cases with four deaths, which increased to 5,347 infections and 91 fatalities by June 30.

Similarly, Faridabad had 392 cases with eight fatalities on June 1 which rose to 3,733 cases with 77 fatalities by June 30.

At the beginning of the month, Sonipat had 212 cases, Jhajjar 101 and Rohtak 45, which rose to 1,208, 261 and 573, respectively by June end.

Fatalities recorded on June 1 in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Rohtak were one, nil and one respectively, which increased to 18, four and seven respectively on June 30, as per the health department data.

Overall, total cases in entire Haryana, which has 22 districts, were 2,356 on June 1 with 21 deaths which increased to 14,548 cases with 236 deaths.

The positive sign was that recovery rate went up from 44.

78 per cent at the beginning of the last month for the entire Haryana to nearly 70 per cent at the end of the month.

The rate at which cases double also saw improvement going up from eight days to 15 days.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the government will increase testing, hospital beds and ventilators to tackle coronavirus infection in these five NCR districts which have been worst-hit by the pandemic.

Special attention will be paid to the districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak and Jhajjar, Chautala had told reporters after a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

To deal with the cases of coronavirus infection in the entire National Capital Region, the Union government and the governments of Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are now working together, Chautala had said.

Increasing sampling, better contact-tracing, tracking those with travel history and house-to-house surveys by health workers, especially among the vulnerable sections of society, were some of the measures which the health department was taking to check the spread of infection, officials said.

Earlier, as cases continued to rise in Haryana NCR districts, Health Minister Anil Vij had cited movement of people from Delhi into these districts as the reason behind the surge in cases.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana NCR districts Coronavirus cases
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp