In wake of suspended Kanwar Yatra, Gangajal to be delivered at devotees' doorsteps

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government will be transporting Gangajal in brass urns through trucks to the doorstep of devotees in the wake of suspended Kanwar Yatra this year due to Covid 19 pandemic.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson said, "Talak are on with state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to implementat the idea of delivering the 'Gangajal'. Soon the mechanism will be devised."

The yatra, an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees, known as Kanvariyas travel on foot to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch the holy 'Gangajal'.

The devotees gather the holy water and carry it across hundreds of miles to offer the same in their local Shaiva shrines.

The devotees come from the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to Uttarakhand.

Lat year, more than 3.5 crore devotees visited Haridwar through the yatra in the auspicious month.

The officials from the state goverment said that it will help check the movement of devotees and flatten the curve of the Covid 19 contagion.

Voices, suggestions and demands have been arising from various quarters to deliver 'Gangajal' at doorstep.