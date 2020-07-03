STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanpur encounter: CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to kin of slain cops

Meanwhile, UP DGP announced a fresh cash award of Rs 50,000 for giving a tip off about criminal Vikas Dubey in Kanpur on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to kin of all eight policemen killed during an operation against criminal Vikas Dubey at his residence in Bikru village under Chaubepur police station area in Kanpur on Thursday past midnight.

Meanwhile, UP DGP announced a fresh cash award of Rs 50,000 for giving a tip off about criminal Vikas Dubey in Kanpur on Friday. The DGP during his visit to Kanpur released a mobile phone number 9454400211 for sharing information about the criminal.

“Though demise of anybody can never be compensated, we will try to help the families of our eight policemen lost their lives in Kanpur encounter. Sacrifice of our policemen won’t go in vain. People responsible for this, won’t be spared. Government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to kin of deceased, pension and a government job,” said the CM after paying floral tributes to the slain cops in Kanpur.

The CM claimed that slackness at any level in the probe and operation to nab the dreaded criminal would be acceptable and strictest action would be taken against the criminals.

“Those who have indulged in this heinous crime will not be spared at any cost,” said the CM. He added that police teams were set up and intense combing operation was on across the state to zero in the absconding criminal.

“While two criminals have been neutralised in another encounter, the weapons snatched by them from the police men have also been recovered,” said the CM.

Earlier, CM Yogi visited the injured cops convalescing at Kanpur’s Regency hospital and paid tribute to the slain policemen. Meanwhile, the Yogi government came under sharp attack by the opposition - including the Samajwadi Party led by former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

While Akhilesh said the state had become “Hatya Pradesh,” UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu claimed that jungle raj was prevailing in the UP under Yogi government.

BSP chief Mayawati also condemned the killing of cops and asked the state government to be more alert and cautious while riding the state of criminals.

