STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter stand-off in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks.

Published: 03rd July 2020 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force needs to further enhance its operational capabilities and improve serviceability of its mission critical systems, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Thursday, at a time when the force is on high alert due to escalating tension with China.

In his inaugural speech at the two-day conference of Senior Air Staff Officers (SASOs), the chief highlighted the need for sustenance of existing fleets and optimum operational exploitation of new inductions in order to make the Indian Air Force (IAF) a formidable combat force.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter stand-off in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks.

The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

"The CAS (Chief of the Air Staff) while addressing the SASOs emphasised the need for further enhancing our operational capabilities as well as improving serviceability of mission critical systems," a press release by the IAF said.

He also appreciated the operational readiness of IAF Commands and subordinate formations, it said.

Moreover, Bhadauria commended the effort put in towards "integrated training of air warriors of all streams" to meet the present and future operational requirements.

"The bi-annual conference of Senior Air Staff Officers is being held on Thursday and Friday, wherein pointed discussions would take place towards operational capability enhancements, focused training to tackle contemporary challenges with available assets and automation efforts in the IAF," the release stated.

The conference was conducted through video conferencing, in a first-of-its-kind effort, in the backdrop of the prevailing security environment and COVID-19 pandemic, the IAF said.

Meanwhile, the defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of 33 frontline fighter jets, a number of missile systems and other military hardware at a cost of Rs 38,900 crore to bolster the combat capability of the armed forces, officials said.

They said 21 MiG-29 fighter jets will be procured from Russia, while 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft will be bought from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

A separate proposal to upgrade existing 59 MiG-29 aircraft has also been approved.

The ministry has also approved procurement of 248 ASTRA beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile systems.

The missile is designed to engage and destroy highly maneuvering supersonic aircraft and has all weather day and night capability, the officials said.

Following the Galwan Valley clashes, the Army has sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border besides moving in heavy weapons.

The IAF has also moved air defence systems as well as a sizeable number of its frontline combat jets and attack helicopters to several key airbases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RKS Bhadauria IAF chief  India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh Standoff
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The condition of one of the injured CRPF man is said to be critical. (File Photo | PTI)
Family of civilian killed in Kashmir's Sopore firing alleges foul play, demands Modi's answer
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp