Obscene video lands Assam university professor in jail

The accused Dhrubajit Choudhury is an assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics at Dibrugarh University.

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:44 PM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A university teacher in Assam was arrested by the police after a video, featuring him along with a woman in a “compromising position”, had gone viral on social media.

The accused Dhrubajit Choudhury, who is an assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics at Dibrugarh University, was on Friday produced in a local court which sent him to judicial custody.

The police booked him under Sections 294(a), 500, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act. He hails from Pathsala in Barpeta district.

“There is a viral video where one person suspected to be an assistant professor was found in a compromising position. It was uploaded on a porn website. Immediately after a case was registered, we seized the particular compact disk,” Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Sreejith T told journalists.

“We found that there was some semblance between the person in the video and the assistant professor. We raided his house and seized his laptop and mobile phone. According to him, the video was shot three years ago in Guwahati. Based on his confession, we recovered the camera that was used,” the SP said.

He said the accused had confessed that he had filmed it and that the persons in the video were he and a woman. The woman is not a student as per his admission. It was cross-checked with the university authorities, the SP added.

obscene video Dibrugarh University IT Act
