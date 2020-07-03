People in Bihar can now report flood woes on WRD's official app

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Water Resource Department (WRD) has asked people, specifically those who live in flood-prone districts, to share their woes if they notice any breach, crack or seepage in the embankments of rivers on department's mobile application.

According to WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, the department has set up “Central Flood Control Cell-cum- Assistance Centre” at headquarter with state of the art technology as well as a mobile app to deal with grievances.

“The information being shared by public is immediately taken into consideration acted upon by officials. Flood has always been a sore point for Bihar’s 28 districts but to minimise the loss, the ERD has started campaign on twitter and the app,” Jha said.

He added that engineers in all flood prone areas are constantly working and monitoring the flood protection works on war footing.

The WRD also assured people that officials are constantly monitoring all flood prone areas in Bihar.

“...If you notice any breach in embankment or need of flood fighting work in your areas reach out to us #Twitter with#HelloWRD. Your safety is our priority,” the WRD has tweeted.

Reacting to this move, Om Prakash Srivastava, a resident from Purnia informed the WRD about huge damages between Baisi and Rauta in the embankment in district.

Meanwhile, water levels have started rising with heavy rainfall in the Himalayan catchments areas of Nepal, indicating towards the possibility of a major flash flood in border districts.

To combat this, the state government this year has deployed 13 teams of the NDRF in 13 districts, which face severe flood threats annually.

These districts include Araria, Buxar, Darbhanga, East Champaran, West Champaran, Bagaha, Katihar, Purnia, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Sheohar.