STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People in Bihar can now report flood woes on WRD's official app

The WRD department also assured people that officials are constantly monitoring all flood prone areas in Bihar.

Published: 03rd July 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar WRD Minister Sanjay Jha inaugurating the 'Central Flood Control Cell-cum- Assistance Centre' (Photo | EPS)

Bihar WRD Minister Sanjay Jha inaugurating the 'Central Flood Control Cell-cum- Assistance Centre' (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Water Resource Department (WRD) has asked people, specifically those who live in flood-prone districts, to share their woes if they notice any breach, crack or seepage in the embankments of rivers on department's mobile application.

According to WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, the department has set up “Central Flood Control Cell-cum- Assistance Centre” at headquarter with state of the art technology as well as a mobile app to deal with grievances.

“The information being shared by public is immediately taken into consideration acted upon by officials. Flood has always been a sore point for Bihar’s 28 districts but to minimise the loss, the ERD has started campaign on twitter and the app,” Jha said.

He added that engineers in all flood prone areas are constantly working and monitoring the flood protection works on war footing.

The WRD also assured people that officials are constantly monitoring all flood prone areas in Bihar.

“...If you notice any breach in embankment or need of flood fighting work in your areas reach out to us #Twitter with#HelloWRD. Your safety is our priority,” the WRD has tweeted.

Reacting to this move, Om Prakash Srivastava, a resident from Purnia informed the WRD about huge damages between Baisi and Rauta in the embankment in district.

Meanwhile, water levels have started rising with heavy rainfall in the Himalayan catchments areas of Nepal, indicating towards the possibility of a major flash flood in border districts.

To combat this, the state government this year has deployed 13 teams of the NDRF in 13 districts, which face severe flood threats annually.

These districts include Araria, Buxar, Darbhanga, East Champaran, West Champaran, Bagaha, Katihar, Purnia, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Sheohar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Bihar flash floods WRD department Bihar
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp