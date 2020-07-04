STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh Police nab two accused in robbery-cum-murder outside ATM kiosk in Raigarh

The incident rattled the residents even as the Raigarh police formed five teams to track down the two bike-borne assailants, sealed the city borders and declared a cash reward of Rs 20,000 on them.

Robbery

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police apprehended two accused involved in a murder-cum-loot incident in which a cash van driver was killed and security guard seriously injured due to firing outside at an ATM kiosk in Raigarh on Saturday.

The firing took place outside an SBI kiosk, specifically targetted at the van, in  Kirodimal Nagar, about 220 km east of Raipur.

Snapshot from the CCTV footage which show the accused fleeing the crime scene

“With the inputs from local intelligence, the police swiftly cordoned off the borders with security checks and footages from the CCTV cameras helped us in nabbing the two accused involved in murder-cum-loot of Rs 14.5 lakh within 10 hours. We have recovered the cash looted and the weapons both from them,” Santosh Kumar Singh, the Raigarh superintendent of police, told The New Indian Express.

The CCTV clipping showed both the masked robbers in a blue track-suit after killing the cash-van driver  and critically injuring a guard by firing seven rounds from their gun and then fleeing the crime scene.

“We will soon reveal more details. Both are being interrogated,” the district police chief said.

