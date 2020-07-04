STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Week-long total lockdown in Arunachal Pradesh's Capital Complex from July 6

The Capital Complex region has seen a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, 89 so far, causing worries to the state administration.

A village in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced that a week-long total lockdown will be imposed in the Capital Complex, comprising Itanagar and Nagarlagun, from July 6 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a top official said on Saturday.

The total lockdown will be imposed at 5 am on July 6 and will be in place till 5 pm on July 12, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar told reporters here.

He was flanked by Health Secretary Dr P Parthiban, state Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa and Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dolum.

There will be certain exemptions which would be announced on July 5, Kumar said.

"Capital Complex will be under lockdown from 6th July (Monday) to 12th July (Sunday). Detailed guidelines and SOP for compliance will be issued shortly," Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

The Capital Complex region has seen a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, 89 so far, causing worries to the state administration.

This measure was taken as a corrective step, Kumar said.

Of the 89 cases, 81 are active while eight people have recovered, he added.

Meanwhile, 20 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the virus count to 252, Dr Jampa said.

Of the total cases, 176 are active while 75 people have recovered and one patient has died, he added.

