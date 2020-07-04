Himachal reports zero COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours but one patient succumbs

By ANI

SHIMLA: One COVID-19 death was reported in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, bringing the state's total coronavirus-related death count to 9, informed the State Health Department.

No new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the health department, the state has reported a total of 1,033 COVID-19 cases, which includes 332 active cases and 677 recoveries.

India on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)