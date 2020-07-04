STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HIV, cancer patients, transplant recipients not eligible for home isolation: Revised norms by Delhi govt

By PTI

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer and HIV, and who have undergone any transplant procedures are not eligible for home isolation, according to revised guidelines issued by the Delhi government on Friday.

As per the revised norms issued by the Delhi health department, elderly people aged 60 and above, and having co-morbidities, can go for home isolation only after proper evaluation by a treating medical officer.

The patient should also download Aarogya Setu app on mobile and keep it active all the time, it said.

The Directorate General of Health Services in Delhi said the revised guidelines on home isolation of very mildly symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic patients supersede the order issued earlier.

The DGHS has also directed the district authorities to ensure that every COVID-19 patient who is home isolated has a pulse oximeter.

A pulse oximeter is a small, lightweight device used to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body.

For a patient to be eligible for home isolation, the person should be clinically assigned by a treating doctor as very mildly symptomatic or pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, as per the guidelines.

Such patients should have the requisite facility at home for self-isolation and also for quarantining of family members, it said.

Patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer, HIV and who have undergone any transplant procedures will not be eligible for home isolation, the guidelines said.

Elderly persons, aged 60 and above, and suffering from co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung, liver or kidney disease, or cerebrovascular diseases shall be allowed home isolation only after proper evaluation by a treating medical officer.

Someone should be available to provide care round-the-clock.

The care-giver and all persons coming in close contact of the patient should take hydrochloroquine prophylaxis as per the protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer, according to the revised norms.

The patient shall fill out an undertaking on self-solation and agree to follow all guidelines.

Immediate medical attention must be sought in case serious symptoms develop, like difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation level (Spo2 below 95 per cent), persistent pain or pressure in the chest and slurred speech or seizures, the guidelines said.

"Patient under home isolation shall stand discharged after 10 days from onset of symptoms and no fever for three days," it said.

Thereafter, the patient will be advised to self-isolate and self-monitor their heath for another seven days.

There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over, according to the revised guidelines.

