STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India lockdown: Air gets cleaner across four metros as most of 2024 target met

The 4 metropolitan cities of the country recorded achieving 95 per cent of their 2024 National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) targets in just 74 days, said a report.

Published: 04th July 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

The GNT Road look deserted at Karanodai while the lockdown continues in Thiruvallurdistrict along with Chennai and Kanchipuram to prevent COVID-19. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A positive spin-off from the curbs imposed on several activities following lockdowns has been on the quality of air we breathe.

The 4 metropolitan cities of the country recorded achieving 95 per cent of their 2024 National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) targets in just 74 days, said a report.

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru managed to better their 2024 NCAP target by around 30 per cent, with Kolkata bettering its target by over 50 per cent, according to a report by researchers from Respirer Living Sciences and Carbon Copy.

The researchers analysed the average air quality during the four lockdown phases as well as concentrations during individual phases for four cities for PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone and benzene.

Dr Sagnik Dey from IIT-Delhi explained that out of the eight primary polluting sources, four were completely closed during the lockdown — construction and industrial activity, brick kilns and vehicles.

The data was sourced from air quality monitors set up by state pollution control boards.

The NCAP was notified in 2019 and sought reduction in particulate matter (breathable pollutants that can cause ailments) by 20-30 per cent by 2024.

“This period is a marker for policymakers on how they can achieve what has been planned for next four years, in a shorter period,” said Ronak Sutaria, CEO, Respirer Living Sciences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown 2024 National Clean Air Programme
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp