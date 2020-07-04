STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese intrusion; ignoring warning will cost India: Rahul

Published: 04th July 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion and asked the government to listen to them, asserting that ignoring their warning will cost India dearly.

Gandhi also shared a media report which showed some Ladakhis alleging that the Chinese have been occupying Indian territory in Ladakh.

"Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly," the former Congress president tweeted.

"For India's sake, please listen to them," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said countless residents of Ladakh who love their motherland are saying that China is occupying their land.

It is expected that in order to protect the motherland, the government will listen to the sentiments of the people of Ladakh and that of the entire India and will act, she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also tagged a video of a person from Ladakh saying that China has been occupying Indian territory and its actions have increased in the last two months.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh.

In a clear message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had said the era of expansionism is over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces, as he made an unannounced visit to Ladakh.

