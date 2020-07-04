STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh cops get 7 days to furnish case diary of man who sent 'threat' letter to MP Pragya  Thakur

Rehman had moved the high court for relief after the lower court at Bhopal rejected his bail application on March 19.

Published: 04th July 2020 02:50 PM

Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted one week's time to the state police to furnish the case diary of the man arrested from Maharashtra for allegedly writing a threat letter to BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sujoy Paul on Friday granted seven days to the police after they sought more time to furnish the case diary of Dr Sayed Abdul Rehman, a resident of Maharashtra's Nanded district, his counsel Neeraj Jain said.

The accused has sought bail stating that he was the sole breadwinner of his family, and his wife and two minor children were dependent on him, he added.

Rehman is accused of writing a threat letter to Thakur after she won the last Lok Sabha election, Jain said.

Thakur had defeated senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh with a huge margin.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) police station in Bhopal had charged Rehman and others for sending threatening letter to Thakur in an envelope, which allegedly also contained some chemical powder.

The ATS Bhopal had arrested Rehman in Nanded on January 17.

He has been booked under IPC sections 326-B, 507, 182, 506, Jain said.

