Militant killed, Army personnel injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A militant was killed and an Army personnel injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Arrah area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

ALSO READ: Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which a militant was killed, the official said.

An Army personnel was injured during the exchange of fire and he has been rushed to a hospital, he added.

The official said the operation is on and further details are awaited.