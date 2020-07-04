Security guard shoots fruit vendor over price of mangoes in Noida, arrested

By ANI

NOIDA: A private security guard in Noida was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting a fruit vendor near Khoda Colony on Friday.

The accused shot the fruit seller following a heated argument over the price of mangoes, police said.

The fruit seller was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment.

"The victim was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment, while the suspect has been arrested," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.