TMC worker killed, SUCI member found dead as clashes break out in West Bengal's Kultali

By PTI

BARUIPUR: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly hacked to death in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, while an SUCI member's body was found hanging from a tree in the area, police said on Saturday.

Workers of the SUCI and the ruling TMC clashed in the Kultali area of the district on Friday over a power tussle in Maipith-Baikanthapur panchayat, sources said.

The TMC alleged that its member Ashwini Manna was beaten up and hacked to death allegedly by members of the SUCI.

The SUCI, which was once a formidable force in the area, alleged that its district committee member, Sudhashu Jana, was abducted from his house by TMC workers, following which he was beaten to death and the body hung from the tree.

It alleged that Jana's house was vandalised as well.

Police said Manna was killed, but Jana is suspected to have committed suicide.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Jana's body was found hanging from a tree, so we suspect that he has committed suicide. The exact cause can be ascertained only after we get the post-mortem report," an officer said.

Eleven persons have been arrested in connection with the clashes, officials said, adding that three more have been detained.

Former SUCI MLA Joykrishna Halder said several houses of his party members were looted, vandalised and set ablaze.

Police said forces have been deployed in the area to tackle the situation.

Several members of the TMC and SUCI are admitted to different hospitals with injuries, officials said.

Sources said though the TMC has only eight members in the Maipith-Baikanthapur panchayat, it still managed to hold on to power for more than two years.

However, the SUCI, with eleven members, decided to move a no-confidence motion recently, leading to the clash.