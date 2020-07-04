Wife’s lover kills man, his daughter

By Express News Service

GHAZIABAD: A man has been arrested in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area for allegedly killing the husband and the nine-year-old daughter of a woman he had an affair with, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday and the accused, Safeer, has been arrested, they said. The deceased man, Abdullah (38), was the maternal brother of the accused. Safeer was allegedly in an extra-marital relationship with Abdullah’s wife, police said.

Abdullah was staying at a rented accommodation in Shaheed Nagar colony for the last 7 years with his wife, three daughters and a son. A few days ago Abdullah had an altercation with his wife and he objected to her meetings with his cousin Safeer. Abdullah sent his wife and their three kids to his native place Jalalpur village of Bulandshahar district, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.