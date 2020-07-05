34 new COVID-19 cases reported from Maharashtra jails in last 24 hours

By ANI

MUMBAI: Prisons across Maharashtra reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The figure includes 31 inmates and three jail staff, informed the Maharashtra Prison Department on Sunday.

A total of 415 inmates and 162 jail staff have tested positive till July 4, while 281 inmates and 90 jail staff have recovered.

Four inmate deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with a total of 2,00,064 cases.

Out of the total cases, 83,311 are active cases and 1,08,082 have been cured/discharged. The death toll in the state stands at 8,671.