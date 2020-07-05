STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam flood claims two more lives, 10.75 lakh people affected in 18 districts

One person died in Morigaon and another in Tinsukia district, taking the toll to 61 across the state, of which 37 people were killed in the flood and 24 died due to landslides triggered by rainfall.

Published: 05th July 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Locals cross a flooded area on a make-shift raft in Nagaon district in Assam on Saturday.

Locals cross a flooded area on a make-shift raft in Nagaon district in Assam on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Two more persons on Saturday lost their lives in the flood which has affected 10.75 lakh people in 18 districts of Assam, a government report said.

One person died in Morigaon and another in Tinsukia district, taking the toll to 61 across the state, of which 37 people were killed in the flood and 24 died due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its daily bulletin.

Flood waters receded from Lakhimpur and Bongaigaon on Saturday even as Dhemaji, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts were affected by the deluge.

Barpeta remains the worst-hit district with over 6.33 lakh people affected, followed by South Salmara with almost 1.95 lakh people affected and Goalpara with more than 83,300 persons, the bulletin said, adding the SDRF, district administrations and local people have evacuated 1,046 people in three districts during the last 24 hours.

Altogether 53,348.42 hectares of crop areas are submerged under water, the ASDMA said.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts, while its tributaries Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon and Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta are also in spate.

Thirty-two of 223 camps at Kaziranga National Park and two out of 40 camps at Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park have been affected by the deluge.

The district administration has set up 171 relief camps and distribution centres across eight districts where 6,531 people are taking shelter currently.

Authorities have distributed rice, dal, salt, mustard oil along with other relief materials such as tarpaulin, snacks, candle, match box, drinking water, milk and biscuit.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon Darrang, Dhubri, Nagaon and Dibrugarh districts.

Massive erosions have been witnessed at different places of Kokrajhar and South Salmara districts, the ASDMA said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam floods Assam
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp