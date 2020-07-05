CRPF personnel injured in low-intensity IED blast in J&K's Pulwama

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A paramilitary CRPF jawan suffered minor injuries in a low-intensity IED blast in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday morning when an armed forces' convoy was passing through the area.

A police official said that the explosion took place at the Circular Road in Gangoo area in the morning, injuring a jawan of Road Opening Party of the CRPF.

The injured jawan was referred to the medical facility in the camp and was treated there.

An official said that a probe was underway to determine whether the CRPF convoy or the ROP was the target of the bomb.

He said the jawan had suffered minor injuries and was treated locally.

Immediately after the blast, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and launched search operation in the area to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

The operation is going on.