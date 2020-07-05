MP reports highest single day spike of 326 cases, Gwalior-Chambal turns state's new hub

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The deadly novel Coronavirus is once again on the rise in Madhya Pradesh. The central Indian state has reported 300-plus positive cases daily over the last two days, with the state’s Gwalior-Chambal region being the prime contributor to the sudden spike in cases.

While 307 positive cases were reported in the state on Saturday, the number grew to 326 on Sunday, with 116 cases (around 36% cases) being reported from three districts of the Gwalior-Chambal region only. While 64 cases were reported from Gwalior, 36 cases were reported from Morena and 16 cases from the adjoining Bhind district.

On Saturday, a total of 112 cases out of the total 307 cases were reported from the same three districts, with maximum 78 cases being reported in Morena, 28 in Gwalior and six cases in Bhind district.

So far 654 cases (fourth maximum in the state) have been reported from Morena district out of which 420 are active, while 229 have recovered and five people have died. The adjoining Gwalior district has so far reported 528 positive cases, out of which 206 are active, while 319 have recovered, while three have died.

While Gwalior stands fifth in terms of total positive cases in the state, the adjoining Bhind district is 12th in the state with 287 cases, out of which 97 are active, while 190 have recovered.

While a strict lock-down has been ordered in Bhind district, curfew has been imposed in Morena district, where condition is worst, particularly due to heightened trading activities with Dholpur district of Rajasthan, which too has reported a spike in cases.

In Gwalior district also a strict lockdown has been enforced by the administration, which has also ordered that anyone caught violating social distancing or not wearing face cover/masks will be made to work as frontline Corona Warrior for next three days.

Depending on the physical fitness, the social distancing and face mask violators can be deployed anywhere, spanning from the inter-state or inter-state border check-posts to the COVID care hospitals.

Meanwhile, the entire state reported 326 cases over last 24 hours – perhaps the biggest single day spike in cases over the last two months, thus taking the total number of cases so far to 14,930.

A total of ten more deaths were reported, taking the total COVID-19 death count so far in the state to 608. Over the last 24 hours 177 patients defeated the deadly viral infection successfully across the state, meaning that 11,411 patients have so far recovered from the infection till date in the state.