TMC MP calls Nirmala Sitharaman 'venomous snake', BJP hits back

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a controversial remark, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee labelled Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a "venomous snake".

While addressing a protest rally against the rising fuel prices and proposed privatisation of trains in Bankura district, Banerjee said, "Just like a kaali nagin (venomous snake) kills a human being, people of the country are dying one by one owing to Nirmala Sitharaman who has shattered the country’s economy".

The remark drew a sharp reaction from the BJP’s Bengal unit as the state president Dilip Ghosh said Mamata Banerjee has lost control over her party leaders who are "uttering nonsense" out of frustration.

Banerjee also called Sitharaman the worst finance minister in the world and demanded her resignation.

Reacting to Banerjee remark targeting the Union finance minister, Ghosh tweeted, "The Trinamool leaders have lost their mental stability. The entire Party is tattered because of corruption, violence and internal rift. Mamata Banerjee has lost control over both her Party and the Government"’’

Criticising Banerjee for his remark, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the comment is highly condemnable. "The comment has been made in a state where Goddess Kali is worshipped in every household. The remark is not only racist but also misogynist," said Patra.