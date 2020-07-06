STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MLA attends party amidst pandemic, Goa CM orders probe

Ports Minister Michael Lobo also said, that the North Goa district administration had not given any permission to hold such private parties.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

An employee of Chennai corporation going in the streets of Porur with a kettle filled with Kabasurakudineer' to serve to the residents at their doorstep to prevent coronavirus.

For representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By IANS

PANAJI: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he would enquire into two 'parties', one organised by a BJP MLA on Sunday (July 5), amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic during which Goa has witnessed a spike in cases. Sawant's assurance of an enquiry, came a day after a video of a North Goa BJP MLA attending a party with 20-odd workers, in a sea-fronted house at the beach village of Calangute went viral.

In the video, most of the guests at the party were seen not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. The party, which was held on Sunday, comes at a time when the state has witnessed a Covid-19 spike, even as Sawant on Sunday, had also urged people not to unnecessarily venture out of homes and even attend family functions, in order to stem the rising count of Covid-19 cases.

READ| Goa councillor Pascoal DSouza dies of coronavirus infection

When asked if his office would order a probe into the event organised by a ruling MLA, Sawant said: "We will enquire into it".

Ports Minister Michael Lobo also said, that the North Goa district administration had not given any permission to hold such private parties.

"If anyone, including BJP members have attended any party, action will be taken under Section 188 (disobeying public servant)," Lobo said. Section 144 continues to be imposed across Goa in view of the pandemic.

The other party which Sawant has ordered a probe into was a music event which was attended by over 200 persons, including foreigners, at the beach village of Morjim on Sunday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp