STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Buzz on Cabinet shuffle as PM Modi calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

The visit came at a time when India is gradually rolling out punitive economic actions aimed at China in the aftermath of the June 14/15 violent clash in the Galwan Valley of East Ladakh. 

Published: 06th July 2020 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two days after visiting forward posts in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday and briefed him on “issues of national and international importance”, Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The visit came at a time when India is gradually rolling out punitive economic actions aimed at China in the aftermath of the June 14/15 violent clash in the Galwan Valley of East Ladakh. 

“Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the official handle of the President tweeted.

The Modi-led NDA government at the Centre completed one year in office on May 30. The meeting also came at a time when India has scaled up military and paramilitary deployments along the troubled Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The PM had last month also called an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of the stand-off with China.

This was Modi’s first one-on-one with President Kovind after the Covid-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown in phases.

He briefed the President on the prevailing situation and the government’s responses, said a senior official. The prime minister is also likely to expand his council of ministers.

BJP circles have been abuzz for a while about the likely induction of fresh faces along with space for NDA allies. The JD(U) is not yet part of the council of ministers at the Centre.

The NDA, incidentally, has begun preparing for the Bihar Assembly elections, which may be held during October-November in multiple phases. 

Modi’s visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan has also come at a time when the presiding officers of the two Houses of Parliament are exploring ways to hold the Monsoon session.

There exists, however, a six-month window till September for summoning the session.       

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp