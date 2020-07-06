STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress urges Madhya Pradesh CM to not allocate revenue portfolio to 'Scindia camp'

The Chief Minister should save government property in the interest of seven and a half crore people, Congress leader Govind Singh said. 

Published: 06th July 2020 10:48 AM

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Congress leader Govind Singh has requested Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan not to allocate the revenue portfolio to anyone from the "Scindia camp" and alleged that through the Revenue Minister, BJP MP Jyotiradtiya Scindia could get government land allotted to his trust.

"The Collector Officer along with the Government Advocates in the Gwalior High Court mentioned the government land in the name of Scindia. He gets government lands named after his trust by the help of Revenue Minister so I have requested the Chief Minister not to choose a Revenue Minister from the Scindia camp," said Singh.

The Chief Minister should save government property in the interest of seven and a half crore people, Singh said.

ALSO READ | Only one tiger lives in a forest: Digvijaya roars back at Jyotiraditya Scindia

At the same time, Singh also alleged that "after independence, government land was encroached by Scindia's family."

After the allegations of the Congress leader, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang hit back, stating that Congress leaders have lost their mental balance.

"If the same suggestion was given to former Chief Minister Kamal Nath then things would have been better. Scindia has fought for justice, he left Congress as the farmers' loan was not being waived off and when the Congress created chaos in the state. He didn't leave for his own benefit," said Sarang.

In the then Kamal Nath-led government, Scindia's close aide Govind Singh was the Revenue Minister.

