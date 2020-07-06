Covid-19 positive journalist jumps off fourth floor at AIIMS Delhi, succumbs to injuries

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old journalist working with Hindi daily 'Dainik Bhaskar' succumbed to injuries after he attempted suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi where he was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

He was critically injured and admitted to ICU.

He panicked after testing positive for coronavirus and was sending depressing messages, his friends and colleagues said, adding that the journalist was going through a very tough phase.

The senior reporter was living with his wife and two young daughters in Bhajanpura area of North East Delhi.

"Due to lockdown and Covid-19, his job was at stake. He was facing a financial crisis too. Again, he was complaining of his boss mentally torturing him. Due to all this, he was under depression," said one of his friends.