Cyclone Amphan relief: Trinamool issues notice to 200 gram panchayat functionaries

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress has issued show-cause notices to at least 200 gram panchayat functionaries of the party in Nandigram, East Midnapore, asking them to explain within a week why their names were on the list of cyclone Amphan beneficiaries.

The TMC high-command sent the notices amid a statewide furore over alleged irregularities in drafting of the lists of beneficiaries at panchayat and block levels for state government’s Rs 20,000 dole for repairing houses.

Meghnad Pal, the party’s Nandigram block president, said that the people who have been sent the notices include five panchayat pradhans, 35 elected members in addition to local leaders.

“If they fail to come up with a satisfactory reply, we will take legal action in addition to getting the money back. If it was not intentional, we will take the refund and let them off with a warning,” he said.