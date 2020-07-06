STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

House-to-house testing in Guwahati after jump in COVID-19 cases: Assam health minister

Guwahati has reported a total of 3,736 COVID-19 cases so far while 3,293 people tested positive in the last 12 days, since June 24.

Published: 06th July 2020 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: With Guwahati witnessing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases, the Assam government will start house-to-house testing in the state capital from Tuesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

Guwahati has reported a total of 3,736 COVID-19 cases so far while 3,293 people tested positive in the last 12 days, since June 24.

Sarma had on Sunday indicated that community transmission had begun in the city. A two-week lockdown from June 28 to July 12 is underway in Kamrup Metropolitan district which primarily comprises the capital city.

"In a first of its kind initiative on mass testing in Assam, Health Dept shall carry out house-to-house #Covid tests in Ward No 2 (Pandu area) of Guwahati Municipality, starting Tuesday (July 7). We target to complete 3000 tests in the Ward in two days," Sarma tweeted on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sarma had said that the situation in Guwahati city was alarming and may worsen if the restrictions imposed are not followed seriously by people.

By and large, all the infections reported since June 24 in Guwahati are from the community, the minister had said, indicating community transmission of the viral disease.

"We have formally entered the pandemic stage in Guwahati with these cases. Earlier, most of the cases were those with travel history who were quarantined, so the pandemic was in the states from where they had come, but now it is here," he had said.

The regional business office of State Bank of India and three floors of the bank's northeast head office here have been sealed on Monday after a number of employees tested positive for COVID-19, district administration sources said.

The Assam government has ordered most of the departments to shut their offices inside the secretariat complex in the capital city and asked the employees to work from home, field units and directorates after detecting four COVID-19 cases among the staff on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guwahati COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp