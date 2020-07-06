STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Employer tortures staffer over lockdown expenses, sprays sanitiser into latter's private parts

Though the alleged incident occurred on June 13 and June 14 at the firm's office, an FIR was lodged only on July 2 with Paud police station, an official said.

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitizer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: A 30-year-old man was allegedly abducted and tortured by three men, including his employer, in Kothrud here in Maharashtra over a financial dispute regarding the victim's stay in Delhi on the company's money during the lockdown, police said on Sunday.

The complainant used to work as a manager for the firm which organises exhibitions of paintings of artists, he said.

He had gone to Delhi for some official work in March but got stuck there due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, he said.

The complainant stayed in a lodge in Delhi and spent the cash given to him by his office, the official said.

"After returning to Pune on May 7, the complainant's employer asked him to get quarantined in a hotel for 17 days. Since he did not have money, he mortgaged his phone and debit card before check out," he said quoting the FIR.

On June 13, the owner of the company and his aide demanded money spent by the complainant and bundled him into a car, the official said.

"They took him to the firm's office where he was confined. The owner and two others thrashed him and sprayed sanitiser on his private parts," the official said.

They released him later, he said.

The complainant got himself admitted in a private hospital and lodged an FIR on Thursday.

Further investigation is underway.

No arrest is made so far.

