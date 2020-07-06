STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA files chargesheet against suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh, 5 others in terror case

Earlier on June 19, a Delhi court had granted bail to Davinder Singh in connection with a terror case after Delhi police failed to file charge-sheet within the stipulated period.

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAMMU: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet against six persons including Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed and suspended DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh in a terror case.

The charge sheet was filed in NIA court in Jammu.

Earlier on June 19, a Delhi court had granted bail to Davinder Singh in connection with a terror case after Delhi police failed to file charge-sheet within the stipulated period. However, Singh remained in judicial custody in a separate case of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir, which is being probed by NIA.

