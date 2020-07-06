NIA files chargesheet against suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh, five others in terror case

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet against suspended deputy superintendent of the J&K Police Davinder Singh and five others, accusing them of being part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Pakistani state agencies to wage war against India.

The arrested police officer was accused of being in touch with officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information.

“The agency has filed a charge sheet against six accused persons, including Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu (Hizbul deputy chief), Davinder Singh, Irfan Shafi Mir alias advocate, Rafi Ahmad Rather (Hizbul militant), Tanveer Ahmad Wani (ex-LoC trader) and Syed Irfan Ahmad (brother of Naveed Babu), under different sections of the IPC, UAPA, Arms Act and Explosives Substances Act in the NIA Court at Jammu,” an NIA spokesman said.

“The probe has revealed that Pakistan-based Hizbul leadership, including its chief Syed Salah-ud-Din, deputy chief Amir Khan, operational head Khursheed Alam, financial head Nazar Mehmood and others, along with Pakistani establishment is extending support to the cadres and commanders of the Hizbul based in J&K,” states the charge sheet.

On January 11, the J&K Police had arrested Singh along with Naveecd Babu, Rafi Ahmad Rathern and Irfan Shafi Mir in Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The NIA took over investigations of the case on January 17.