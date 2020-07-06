No need to come to school daily: Jharkhand pitches for flexible attendance policy post lockdown

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by School Education and Literacy department for opening up of schools after lockdown stresses on discouraging students to ensure 100 per cent attendance in classes at least for the current session.

It also directs school administrations to implement flexible attendance policy or sick leave policy for students to encourage them to study at home in case they fall sick.

According to the SOP released by department, “Awards and scholarships given for the students securing 100 per cent attendance in should be discouraged during this time of pandemic.”

The state on Sunday reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally in the state to 2,807, according to the state health department.

One more person died due to the contagion, raising the total fatalities in the state to 19, it said in a bulletin.

There are 743 active cases in the state at present.

With five more persons recovering from the disease, the number of recovered people is 2,045, as per the bulletin.

Ranchi has the highest number of fatalities with four deaths, followed by Hazaribag (three), two each in Sahibganj, Bokaro, East Singhbhum and Giridih, and one fatality each in Gumla, Khunti, Koderma and Simdega, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)