STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not right to sack workers when business resuming: CM Thackeray

Thackeray made the remarks as he launched the state government's MahaJobs portal that aims to make available job opportunities to the 'sons of the soil' or domiciled persons.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed concern over several industries sacking workers at a time when the government is allowing resumption of business activities in the state, and said it was not right.

Thackeray made the remarks as he launched the state government's MahaJobs portal that aims to make available job opportunities to the 'sons of the soil' or domiciled persons.

The chief minister observed that migrant workers, who went to their native states due to the lockdown, have started coming back to Maharashtra slowly after his government allowed resumption of business activities.

"Today, we have jobs available, but there are no workers. Though this is the factual position, I noticed a strange scenario yesterday. Several industries have started slashing salaries of workers or are sacking them," he said.

"The sons of the soil or the migrant workers, who had not returned to their states and were reporting at workplaces, are being sacked. This is not right, Thackeray said. He said this issue needs to be discussed with industrialists as the state government is trying to resolve difficulties that they are facing. The MahaJobs portal is the need of the hour, he said, adding that the system works in a transparent manner.

Thackeray asked the authorities to take a regular stock of how useful the portal turns out in terms of how many of the applicants actually get jobs using the online platform, which will be run by the MaharashtraIndustrial Development Corporation.

The portal's launch was attended by state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik and Minister of State for Industries Aditi Tatkare via video conferencing.

Desai said 17 sectors for which job seekers can apply through the portal include engineering, logistic, textile and pharmaceutical.

Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by uploading their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers/industries also, the government said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Coronavirus COVID-19 unemployment
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp