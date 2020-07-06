STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur diary

Chhattisgarh has a very good Covid-19 recovery rate with about 78.4 per cent of the patients recovering in the state. Chhattisgarh ranks fourth among the states with the best recovery rates.

Published: 06th July 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Cycling on the rise in Raipur   
Amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is gaining favour among the residents of Raipur not only as a way for better health but also to stay connected. Raipur is witnessing a surge in bicycle sales. “We should prioritise cycling. It not only enhances your immunity— needed to counter the coronavirus risk - but also is better for the environment. Even WHO encourages cycling amid the pandemic. People are joining these groups irrespective of age and they genuinely enjoy cycling”, said Deepanshu Jain, a bicycle entrepreneur.

Covid: Chhattisgarh maintains good recovery rate
Chhattisgarh has a very good Covid-19 recovery rate with about 78.4 per cent of the patients recovering in the state. Chhattisgarh ranks fourth among the states with the best recovery rates. Among the states with more than 50 cases of Covid-19, only Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Tripura have a higher recovery rate than Chhattisgarh. 2,549 patients have been cured or discharged and the mortality rate remains 0.5 percent. So far, 14 people have died due to the virus in the state. Patients are being treated in eight regional and 22 district hospitals in the state. With migrant workers coming in large numbers, over 21,000 quarantine centres have been set up in gram panchayats and urban bodies with a capacity of around 7 lakh. So far, 1.67 lakh samples have been tested with 3,192 positive results.

AIIMS Raipur brings out ICU on Wheels
AIIMS Raipur will now run a dedicated ambulance with ICU-like facilities to provide instant medical support to patients. The ambulance has a basic life support system with unique features like full ICU setup, auto-loading structure, wheelchair, suction pump, and syringe pump. “Renovated ambulances can be used in emergency conditions where a patient needs immediate medical support. The ambulance can provide life support to severely injured patients or patients who need immediate medical attention. It can be managed up to nine hours with battery back-up”, said Prof (Dr) Nitin M. Nagarkar, Director, AIIMS Raipur.

Fortis OP Jindal Hospital plans expansion
The Fortis OP Jindal hospital in Raigarh is gearing up to expand its bed capacity to 155 during the next two years. The hospital will include Covid isolation ward besides the other well-equipped health services like ICU, neuro-ICU, dialysis, radiology, endoscopy, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, cardiovascular surgery. CM Bhupesh Baghel performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the hospital from his residence. “Providing world-class health care facilities for the community is a priority,” said JSPL Foundation chairperson Shallu Jindal.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp