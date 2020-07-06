Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Cycling on the rise in Raipur

Amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is gaining favour among the residents of Raipur not only as a way for better health but also to stay connected. Raipur is witnessing a surge in bicycle sales. “We should prioritise cycling. It not only enhances your immunity— needed to counter the coronavirus risk - but also is better for the environment. Even WHO encourages cycling amid the pandemic. People are joining these groups irrespective of age and they genuinely enjoy cycling”, said Deepanshu Jain, a bicycle entrepreneur.

Covid: Chhattisgarh maintains good recovery rate

Chhattisgarh has a very good Covid-19 recovery rate with about 78.4 per cent of the patients recovering in the state. Chhattisgarh ranks fourth among the states with the best recovery rates. Among the states with more than 50 cases of Covid-19, only Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Tripura have a higher recovery rate than Chhattisgarh. 2,549 patients have been cured or discharged and the mortality rate remains 0.5 percent. So far, 14 people have died due to the virus in the state. Patients are being treated in eight regional and 22 district hospitals in the state. With migrant workers coming in large numbers, over 21,000 quarantine centres have been set up in gram panchayats and urban bodies with a capacity of around 7 lakh. So far, 1.67 lakh samples have been tested with 3,192 positive results.

AIIMS Raipur brings out ICU on Wheels

AIIMS Raipur will now run a dedicated ambulance with ICU-like facilities to provide instant medical support to patients. The ambulance has a basic life support system with unique features like full ICU setup, auto-loading structure, wheelchair, suction pump, and syringe pump. “Renovated ambulances can be used in emergency conditions where a patient needs immediate medical support. The ambulance can provide life support to severely injured patients or patients who need immediate medical attention. It can be managed up to nine hours with battery back-up”, said Prof (Dr) Nitin M. Nagarkar, Director, AIIMS Raipur.

Fortis OP Jindal Hospital plans expansion

The Fortis OP Jindal hospital in Raigarh is gearing up to expand its bed capacity to 155 during the next two years. The hospital will include Covid isolation ward besides the other well-equipped health services like ICU, neuro-ICU, dialysis, radiology, endoscopy, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, cardiovascular surgery. CM Bhupesh Baghel performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the hospital from his residence. “Providing world-class health care facilities for the community is a priority,” said JSPL Foundation chairperson Shallu Jindal.

