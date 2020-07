By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: Two people were killed and another seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night near Osa Mandi, according to Station House Officer (SHO), Manjhanpur, Manish Pandey.

The deceased were identified as Arvind Kumar (20) and Vijay Kumar (18).

They died on the spot. The injured person was admitted to the district hospital, Pandey said.