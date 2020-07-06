STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With two districts free of COVID-19, Uttarakhand ranks third in country in recovery rate

According to data of union government, recovery rate of the hill state from COVID-19 stands 80.90 per cent against national recovery rate of 60.77 per cent.

Published: 06th July 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus, COVID test

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With two districts free from COVID-19 contagion and recovery rate over 80 per cent, Uttarakhand now ranks third among state and union territories of the country in terms of recovery rate. Tehri and Rudraprayag districts have been declared COVID-19 free as infectees in the districts have recovered.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "We have made a good progress and set up an example for entire country but we need to be very careful. We should not let our guard down until the fight with this pandemic is completely won and over."

According to data of union government, recovery rate of the hill state from COVID-19 stands 80.90 per cent against national recovery rate of 60.77 per cent.  Till the writing of this report on Monday evening, the hill state had 505 active cases of COVID-19 infection.

Total 3161 cases have surfaced in the state out of which 2586 have recovered while 42 lives were lost due to fatal infection. Doubling rate in last 7 days have been recorded at 59.62 days. Total samples taken for testing stands 79605 out of which 67731 have been found negative while backlog of samples stand at 6109 samples.

Maximum number of cases have been detected in Dehradun (758), followed by Nainital (541), Tehri Garhwal (420), Udham Singh Nagar (330), Haridwar (324), Almora (196), Pauri Garhwal (147), Bageshwar (93), Uttarkashi (84), Chamoli (76), Pithoragarh (67), Rudraprayag (66) and Champawat (59). 

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities Foundation commenting on the issue said, "We should be careful as Unlock 2.0 is being implemented. As we open up the state for commercial activities and tourism, it is important that strict vigil is maintained along with ramping up the testing."

