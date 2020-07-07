STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Establishments in Bhopal to be shut for three days for COVID-19 violations as MP tally crosses 15,000

Teams of officials have been constituted to monitor such violations, Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania said, adding that the order came into effect on Tuesday.

Published: 07th July 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

A team of doctors wearing protective suits check slum dwellers during a house-to-house health survey at Vallabh Nagar during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Bhopal Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL:  Shops, malls, offices and business establishments here will be forced to shut for three days if they fail to comply with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and ensure that visitors follow the norms as well, a district official said on Tuesday.

As per an order issued by Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania, violators will have to work as "corona warriors" at check posts, fever clinics and carry out coronavirus-related awareness work.

The decision was taken after reports about establishments violating the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols started emerging, the official said.

Teams of officials have been constituted to monitor such violations, he said, adding that the order came into effect on Tuesday.

If owners or management of offices, malls, shops, places of worship etc fail to comply with COVID-19 protocols and ensure that the same was followed by visitors, they will have to work as "corona warriors" at check posts, fever clinics or in awareness campaigns, the official said.

Apart from this, the concerned establishments would be shut for three days and violators will also have to pay prescribed fines for different violations, he said.

Earlier, the district administration in Gwalior on Monday had ordered that citizens who step out without masks or violate other precautionary guidelines at public places will have to volunteer at hospitals and police check posts for three days.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded the highest single-day rise of 354 new COVID-19 cases, including 65 from Bhopal, taking the total count to 15,284, Health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has mounted to 617, they said.

A total of 987 fresh cases have been reported in the state in the last three days.

Of the nine deaths, three fatalities were reported from Bhopal, two in Indore and one each in Tikamgarh, Guna, Hoshangabad and Agar Malwa, officials said.

Among new cases, maximum 65 cases were reported from Bhopal, followed by 55 in Gwalior, 43 in Indore and 28 in Morena, officials said.

A total of 168 persons were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 11,579.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 43 to 4,876.

The death toll in the district now stands at 246, as per the state health bulletin.

State capital Bhopal has so far reported 3,110 COVID- 19 cases with 112 deaths.

The number of cases in Morena and Gwalior have gone up to 682 and 583, respectively.

No new coronavirus case has been reported from 15 districts in the state since Sunday evening.

While the cases have been reported from all 52 districts, only two of them did not have any active cases as on Monday, the bulletin said.

Madhya Pradesh now has 1,158 active containment zones.

As per data, the state has registered 6,288 new COVID-19 cases and 233 deaths in the last 30 days since June 5.

The case count stood at 8,996 and the death toll at 384 on June 5 night.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 15,284, active cases 3,088, new cases 354, death toll 617, recovered 11,579, total number of people tested 4,17,402.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus Cases
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp