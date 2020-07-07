STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's recovered COVID-19 cases more than active cases per million: Government

India has 315.8 recovered cases per million, while the active cases per million in the country is at a 'low level' of 186.3, the ministry said in a statement.

Published: 07th July 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

A COVID-19 patient using mobile phone inside a newly prepared isolation ward at the Shehnai Banquet Hall in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, crediting states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of coronavirus cases.

India has 315.8 recovered cases per million, while the active cases per million in the country is at a "low level" of 186.3, the ministry said in a statement.

"This shows that while the total number of positive cases might be high, the recoveries are fast catching up, thereby keeping the active cases low. "This has also ensured that COVID healthcare facilities are not under pressure and are not stretched," it said.

Delhi accounts for the highest 3497.1 recovered cases per million as against 1242.9 active cases per million, followed by Maharashtra having 869.5 recovered cases per million as against 661.6 active cases per million, Tamil Nadu has 753.0 recovered cases per million as against 529.8 active cases per million, while the respective numbers for Haryana are 480.9 and 140.4, according to the statement.

Gujarat has 358.3 recovered patients per million as against 115.7 active cases per million, while for Rajasthan the respective numbers are 217.1 and 52.7, it said.

Madhya Pradesh has 144.6 recovered cases per million as against 38.6 active cases per million, while Odisha's respective numbers are 141.1 and 65.3, and Uttar Pradesh has 85.1 and 38.8.

The country's COVID-19 tally went past seven lakh on Tuesday, with a single-day spike of 22,252 infections, five days after crossing six-lakh, while the death toll climbed to 20,160 with 467 persons succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the official statement, following directions of the Union health Ministry, states increased testing with the deployment of RT-PCR tests, and rapid antigen kits which have helped early identification of cases.

The ramped-up healthcare infrastructure in states has resulted in distribution of the positive cases in different healthcare facilities including Dedicated COVID Hospitals, COVID Health Care Centres and COVID Care Centres, it said.

This coupled with effective treatment has ensured in keeping the case mortality low, the ministry said, adding that a ramping-up of Dedicated COVID in public and private sectors has ensured timely triaging and treatment of the patients.

Along with testing, contact-tracing and house-to-house surveys has been intensified especially in the containment zones, it underlined.

States have been specifically advised to ensure that at least 80 pc of new positive cases have their contacts traced and quarantined within 72 hours of confirmation of the positivity, the ministry said.

States have developed several mobile apps to keep track of high risk population including the senior and elderly population, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and small children, it said.

The involvement of the community, ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) and ANMs (Auxiliary Nursing Midwife) and the local government has led to effective surveillance in the community, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Union Health Ministry
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp