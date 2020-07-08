STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam: Disciplinary action against 10 police officials for partying during lockdown and curfew

A local vernacular newspaper had published a report on July six with photographs of a group of officials partying on a cruise ship on river Brahmaputra in Guwahati against lockdown and curfew norms.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday directed the state home department to take immediate disciplinary action and transfer ten police men for partying on a cruise ship in violation of lockdown and curfew, the Chief Minister's Office said.

"As per direction of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the state home department has initiated disciplinary action for transfer of the police officers who took part in a night party in a cruise over River Brahmaputra violating the lockdown and curfew norms in the city", according to a statement issued by the CMO.

The department has initiated steps for transfer of one Deputy Commisioners of Police (DCP), four Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) , two Officers in Charge of Police stations, two Sub Inspectors and one Assistant Sub Inspector of the city police, who took part in the party, the statement added.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in a letter to Commissioner of Police, Guwahati had directed him to inquire into the matter, submit a report and initiate disciplinary proceedings with intimation to the chief secretary.

"It is also directed that policemen under your command may be told to scrupulously follow orders issued by the government and not display actions which are detrimental to the rule of the law", the chief secretary said.

