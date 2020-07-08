STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBSE's decision to drop chapters 'unilateral, undemocratic': Sharad Yadav

Yadav asked how a student can understand the Constitution of India without a chapter of federalism, and how one can understand the country's history without understanding the social movement.

Published: 08th July 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday criticised the CBSE's move to rationalise its syllabus by dropping certain chapters, accusing the central government of taking a "unilateral and undemocratic step".

"As per media reports, the government has decided to delete some important chapters in the garb of reduction of 30 per cent course in the syllabus for students for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus crisis. It is a unilateral and undemocratic step. I would say that this is a step towards finishing the democracy in the country," he alleged in a statement.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in its syllabus rationalisation exercise has dropped chapters on democracy and diversity, demonetisation, nationalism, secularism, India's relations with its neighbours and growth of local governments in India, among others, as per the updated syllabus.

It was done to reduce course load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board said.

Yadav asked how a student can understand the Constitution of India without a chapter of federalism, and how one can understand the country's history without understanding the social movement.

The Loktantrik Janata Dal leader urged the government to make any changes in the syllabus of secondary classes after consulting all political parties, intellectuals and other stake-holders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharad Yadav CBSE CBSE syllabus
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp