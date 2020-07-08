STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: States should set up 'memorial' for healthcare workers, suggests Ramdas Athawale

The minister of state for social justice and empowerment made the suggestion at an event organised on Tuesday by a think-tank.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Every state should set up a "memorial" for healthcare workers in view of their contribution in saving people's lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has suggested.

The minister of state for social justice and empowerment made the suggestion at an event organised on Tuesday by think-tank Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council, according to a statement.

The council has "proposed to create a memorial for health workers which will provide people an opportunity to remember their work and sacrifice", it said.

"The suggestion of dedicating a national memorial for our doctors, nurses and all other healthcare workers who are saving our people, risking their own lives, is noble and appreciable," Athawale was quoted as saying in the IHW Council statement.

"I will write a letter to the Union health minister and all chief ministers to dedicate a memorial for these heroes in the national capital and in all state capitals," the minister said.

The event was organised to acknowledge the contribution of people working in the health system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

