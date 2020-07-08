Gujarat records highest single-day spike of 783 COVID-19 cases

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported 783 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike, taking the count to 38,419, while the death toll inched towards the 2,000-mark, the state health department said.

The state reported the death of 16 coronavirus patients, taking the total fatalities to 1,995, it said.

Also, 569 more patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the number of recovered cases in the state to 27,313, the health department said. There are 9,111 active cases in Gujarat, of which the condition of 67 patients is critical, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 38,419, new cases 783, deaths 1,995, discharged 27,313, active cases 9,111, people tested so far 4,33,864.