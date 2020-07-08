STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP chief Sharad Pawar asks nephew and Mahrashtra deputy CM Ajit to eat the humble pie

Five Shiv Sena corporators, who had recently joined NCP, return home to solve differenced between the MVA alliance partners.

Published: 08th July 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (L) and dy CM Ajit Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (L) and Maharashtra dy CM Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The rift which was created between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena got bridged after five councillors of Shiv Sena who left Sena and joined NCP, returned back to Sena on Wednesday.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray met his deputy Ajit Pawar and decided to bury the difference which was erupted over Shiv Sena councillors joining the NCP in presence of Ajit Pawar in Ahmednagar recently. All these five councillors went to Matoshree and met party president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and ended the controversy amicably.

ALSO READ| Sharad Pawar defends Uddhav Thackeray, signals all is well in Maharashtra government

Earlier a day before NCP chief Sharad Pawar had met the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and ensured that the five Shiv Sena the councilor who joined the NCP will be sent back. Before that Shiv Sena secretary and close associate of Uddhav Thackeray, Milind Narvekar had called the Ajit Pawar and expressed the displeasure and demanded to send back their councillor and requested not to poach each other members as long as they are in government and part of Maha Vikas Aghadi. This has been touted as the personal victory of Milind Narvekar who pursued Thackeray to stand on the ground and protect the interest f the party first then the government.

Sources said that Sharad Pawar convinced his nephew Ajit Pawar and forced him to eat humble pie for the larger interest of the government. He told him, “These small things should be avoided if they want to survive this government for a longer time. Besides, he was also told while inducting other alliance partners Ajit Pawar should not have headed this ceremony that send the wrong signal,” said source requested anonymity.

ALSO READ| First non-Thackeray interview of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to appear in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Uddhav Thackeray conveyed Pawar that as long as they are in government there should not be backstabbing and poaching each other elected members. “Sharad Pawar who is the architect of Maha Vikas Aghadi happily agreed and forced his nephew to return back the Sena councillors at any cost,” said NCP source.

Sharad Pawar talking in Pune on past Tuesday said that all is well in Maha Vikas Aghadi and ensured that there is no threat to Uddhav Thackeray government despite a hard push by the BJP. Pawar said that Sena councillors joining to NCP is not the national issue, it can be resolved easily.

