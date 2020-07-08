STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No food provided to shelter home inmates from Jul 2 on AAP government instruction: DUSIB to HC

In response to the Board's submission, the bench said that people were staying at the shelters and should it not be providing them meals.

Published: 08th July 2020 10:58 PM

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday was informed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) that it has stopped providing food to people staying at its shelters from July 2 onwards on the instructions of the AAP government.

The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek by DUSIB during hearing of a PIL which has claimed that shelter homes at Delhi deny three quality meals a day to its occupants and also do not provide them any soaps, sanitizers and other essential items.

"Something has to be done. Figure out a solution," the bench said to DUSIB and the Delhi government and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.

The petition, by a woman residing at a shelter home in Sarai Kale Khan here, has contended that the central government on March 28 issued a notification directing all the states and union territories to provide three meals a day in the shelter homes.

The plea has further claimed that as per the notification, "three hygienically prepared meals a day should be provided to the people residing in shelter homes for which an amount of Rs 100 per homeless per day may be incurred".

  However, in complete violation of the above mentioned notification, DUSIB was providing only two meals of Rs 20 each for lunch and dinner to the people at the shelter homes, the petition has alleged. It has also alleged that the "quality of food is poor and below the minimum standard. The meals only consist of plain rice and dal which are of lowest quality available in the market".

TAGS
Delhi High Court AAP government aap delhi Delhi HC
