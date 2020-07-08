STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistani troops shell civilian settlements in JK's Poonch, woman killed

Published: 08th July 2020 09:53 AM

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A woman was killed and another injured in Pakistani firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A defence spokesman said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar sectors along the LoC in Poonch district at around 2 am by firing automatic weapons and mortar shelling on army positions and civilian areas.

He said the Indian army gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani troops.

In the Pakistani troops shelling, two women Resham Bi (65) wife of Mohammad Azam and Hakam Bi (60) wife of Mohammad Sharif sustained critical splinter injuries after shells landed in their village of Lanjote in Balakote sector.

Both the women were evacuated to hospital, where one of them -- Resham Bi -- succumbed to injuries while the other was evacuated to Jammu Medical College for advanced treatment.

The defence spokesman said the exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling between troops of two countries continued for nearly 45 minutes and the guns again fell silent at 2.45 am.

Indian and Pakistani troops have been exchanging near-daily gunfire and mortar shelling along the LoC in J&K.

Shelling Poonch Pakistani shelling Jammu and Kashmir Ceasefire violation
