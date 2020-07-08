STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parts of Rajasthan receive rainfall, more likely in next 48 hours

According to the Met office, light to moderate rain would occur in many areas of the state in the next 48 hours.

Published: 08th July 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

A woman caught in rain. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Several parts of Rajasthan received scattered rainfall while isolated places were lashed by heavy showers in the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Wednesday.

At 74 mm, state capital Jaipur received the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Uchain (Bharatpur), Roopwas (Bharatpur), and Bhinder (Udaipur) recorded 54, 49 and 45 mm rain, respectively while Pilalkhunt (Pratapnagar) and Gogunda (Udaipur) each received 29 mm rain, according to the Met department.

Several other places also recorded 29 mm to 15 mm rain during this period.

According to the Met office, light to moderate rain would occur in many areas of the state in the next 48 hours.

Indian monsoon Rajasthan rain Rain
