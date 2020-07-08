Patna to observe 7-day lockdown from July 10 as Covid-19 cases spike

By Express News Service

PATNA: Keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases, the Bihar government has announced a seven-day lockdown in the capital city from July 10.

The district administration took this decision after 235 Covid-19 positive cases reported from the city on Wednesday.

Patna DM Kumar Ravi said the lockdown would remain in effect as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs with a few exceptions in which essential services would be allowed under strict guidelines.

Apart from Patna, the Bhagalpur administration has also imposed a lockdown for 5 days from July 9 in the district. Nawada district has also announced to impose lockdown between July 12 and 14.

As per the order of Bhagalpur DM Pranab Kumar, there will be lockdown in the district from 6 am from July 9 to 13 July during which only essential services will be allowed. As many as 643 persons have tested positive in Bhagalpur so far of which 452 recovered and five died.