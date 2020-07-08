STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reduction in syllabus a one-time measure, clarifies CBSE after controversy

The Centre on Wednesday had announced that up to 30 per cent of the curriculum is being reduced in higher secondary classes in view of the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE Result, Students, Exam Result

Students celebrate after the declaration of CBSE class 10 results in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a controversy broke out over key chapters from various textbooks for classes 9-12 being left out in a bid to rationalise the syllabus, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday said the reduction has been "interpreted differently".

The board reiterated that the changes are "a one-time measure only".
 
The objective of the move was to reduce the exam stress of students in the middle of the COVID-19 emergency and to prevent learning gaps, CBSE insisted.

The clarification came after the Board drew sharp criticism for dropping key chapters on secularism, democratic rights, gender, religion and caste, food security in India among other topics as part of the syllabus revision exercise that has been done in the view of academic disruption due to the pandemic.

The CBSE and the Union Human Resources Development Ministry on Tuesday had declared that up to 30 per cent curriculum is being reduced in higher secondary classes in order to lessen the stress on students in senior secondary classes.
 
The board had also released a document on chapters dropped which showed that in class 9 political science syllabus, the chapters on democratic rights and structure of the Indian Constitution have been removed completely. From the economics syllabus, the chapter on food security in India has also been dropped.

As for Class 11 students, they will not need to study the chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism and growth of local governments in India.

The board on Wednesday while maintaining that no question will be asked from the reduced syllabus in the Board Exams 2020-21 only, also said that the schools have also been directed to follow the alternative academic calendar prepared by NCERT for transacting the curriculum. 

"Therefore, each of the topics that have been wrongly mentioned in the media as deleted have been covered under Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the Board," the statement by the board read.

The Board underlined that the topics being mentioned "as dropped are either being covered by the rationalized syllabus or in the alternative academic calendar of NCERT".

Many prominent people including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the CBSE move.

ALSO READ | Shocked at CBSE's move to drop topics like citizenship, federalism in new syllabus: Mamata

"Shocked to know that the Central Govt has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism & Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during #COVIDCrisis. We strongly object to this & appeal @HRDMinistry, GoI to ensure these vital lessons aren't curtailed at any cost," she had tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.
 

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE COVID19 coronavirus covid-19 syllabus
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp