SC asks Rajasthan government to probe student death case in two months time

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Rajasthan government for not completing the investigations into the death of a third-year student of National Law University, Jodhpur, in August 2017.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman gave two months to the state government to conclude its probe.

"The investigations must be completed in two months and the final report will be submitted in this court," said the bench.

The bench took note of the status report submitted by the Rajasthan police and said, "When are you going to complete it? It is going on and on and on… There has to be some end to it."

The state government through their counsel assured the bench that all that is possible is being done to complete the probe and submitted that after the CB-CID, now a special investigation team has been looking into various aspects of it.

But the bench made it clear that the Rajasthan police cannot simply go on with the investigation without concluding it.

The court was hearing the plea of parents of victim Vikrant Nagaich, who have petitioned the Supreme Court and have stated that the local police have failed to carry out the probe in the right earnest and sought a direction to the CBI to take all steps to solve the mystery of the unnatural death of their 21-year-old son.

